July 15 tax filing deadline looms near

Taxpayers have less than a week to file 2019 income tax returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — For those that haven't haven't filed a 2019 tax return yet - time is running out. The Internal Revenue Service extended the April 15th deadline by three months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving tax payers until July 15 to file and pay. The Department of the Treasury and IRS has announced the deadline will not be further postponed.

Andy Phillips, a director for the Tax Institute at H&R Block says the pandemic and deadline extension has impacted taxpayer behavior.

"Just looking at the IRS' publicly shared statistics, as of June 26, which is their most recently published information, they received around 139 million income tax returns. That is down just over 3.5%. You might assume, okay, that's probably taxpayers mostly that are expecting to cut the IRS a check, but the IRS has actually only issued 94 million refunds, which is a greater than 10% drop," he said.

WHY YOU SHOULD FILE BY JULY 15

Phillips cautions taxpayers to not leave money on the table when it comes to getting a refund.

"If you are due a refund you want to get that money in your pocket as soon as possible," he said.

He expects more than half of their client's, who have yet to file, to receive money back. As an added bonus. the IRS is paying roughly 5% interest on tax refunds issued after April 15.

"By law the IRS is required to pay interest on refunds, in certain instances, generally where it takes them more than 45 days to process a refund request. And, it's just kind of a unique quirk with the extension of the tax season this year," he said.

According to Phillips, the law requires the IRS to adjust the interest rate quarterly.

"The interest rate for the second quarter, which ended on June 30 was 5% and then for the next quarter which runs from July 1 through September 30, it's 3% so you're looking at a blended interest rate," he said. "It's the portion of the time between April 15 and July 15, you will be able to garner interest on the refund. And, it will be depending on the refund size. We're talking about likely a nominal amount, and the IRS will actually issue that via a separate payment. So one won't come along with your tax refund"

WHAT IF YOU NEED MORE TIME

The IRS says those who owe and can't pay, or need more time for any reason, can or file for an extension by using IRS Form 4868. That will extend the deadline to file the tax return through October 15th. It does not, however, grant an extension to pay any taxes due.

"The IRS urges people who owe taxes, even if they have a filing extension, to carefully review their situation and pay what they can by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest. For people facing hardships, including those affected by COVID-19, who cannot pay in full, the IRS has several options available to help. To avoid interest and penalties, the IRS encourages them to pay what they can and consider a variety of payment options available for the remaining balance," the agency said in a June 29 statement.

The IRS has listed "easy-to-use payment options" on its website. Most can be done automatically without contacting the IRS directly.

Phillips says doing nothing will likely snowball into bigger problems.

"The federal penalty for failing to file on time can be as much as 10 times the penalty for just failing to pay. So, even if you can't pay in full, you should go ahead and file. It's going to limit your penalty exposure. Both at the state and federal level, there's a variety of payment programs available like short term installment agreements, things like that, where you can set set up a payment plan that's going to again alleviate some of your exposure to penalties and penalties," said Phillips.

HOW CAN YOU GET HELP FILING

"In every location, we're adhering to social distancing guidelines, doing things like you know expanding the space between desks and chairs, limiting the occupancy of our office in any given times disinfecting those high traffic areas," says Phillips. We also offer off-hour appointments for those folks who just feel a little more comfortable doing it without anyone else in the office."

He says they also have virtual options available for those who need help filing taxes or information.

"We have really been able to lean in to remote services that we had available for taxpayers who don't wish to step foot in an office," he said. "We actually have a feature called Online Assist where even our do-it-yourself clients can chat with one of our tax experts do things like screenshot and really show 'hey this is the screen I'm concerned or confused about can you please help me.' And so, we've got you covered in a variety of ways so that you can get your tax return done safely.

The IRS also offers some online tax assistance for those who need it.

WILL MY REFUND CHECK BE DELAYED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC

"The IRS, in mid-May were almost at 5 million paper returns that were waiting to get processed because of COVID-19 and a kind of backlog that created. So, if you paper file you can expect a delay, which is why it's incredibly important to do everything you can to electronically file your tax return," says Phillips. "For taxpayers who electronically file, which is generally 80 to 90% of tax individual taxpayers, IRS is still processing their returns and generally issuing refunds in 10 to 14 days."

The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count, it had received almost 139 million. On its website, the IRS has posted the following notice for taxpayers:

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.