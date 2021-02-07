'A lot to celebrate': July designated as Michigan Wildlife Conservation month

A bipartisan proclamation passed Michigan Senate, designating July 2021 as an awareness month for Michigan wildlife and conservation efforts.

A bipartisan proclamation designates July 2021 as “Michigan Wildlife Conservation Month,” the Michigan Wildlife Council announced Tuesday. Michigan residents and conservationists have “a lot to celebrate,” they said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the proclamation, which was introduced by Sens. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, and Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, and passed by the Michigan Senate.

The month-long celebration aims to promote awareness of national efforts to protect Michigan wildlife, as well as highlight the important role that hunting and fishing play in the state’s conservation.

The designation coincides with the eight-year anniversary of the inception of the Michigan Wildlife Council, which is a bipartisan-approved panel seeking to educate the state on the importance of wildlife management.

The Conservation month also comes after a record number of fishing and first-time hunting licenses were sold in the last year. As many searched for COVID-19 safe recreation, a record 1.5 million state fishing licenses were granted in 2020, an 8% jump from 2019. About 675,000 people purchased a hunting license, with an outstanding 89,000 of those being first-time hunters.

Proceeds from these licenses, as well as equipment sales, fund Michigan’s conservation efforts.

Hunting and fishing hold a significant economic role in the state of Michigan, with an $11.2 billion impact. It also provides an estimated 171,000 jobs statewide, a study by the Michigan United Conservation Clubs finds.

“Michigan forests, waters and wildlife are part of our DNA,” said Michigan Wildlife Council Chair Nick Buggia.

“Our state has worked hard to become a national leader in wildlife and natural resource management. It’s nice to take a moment and reflect on our many conservation successes and what they mean for our environment, economy and overall quality of life.”

Specifically, the Michigan Wildlife Council encourages Michigan residents to celebrate these success stories this month:

Recognition of the successful reintroduction of Rocky Mountain elk to Michigan over 100 years ago, after near extinction.

The restoration of Michigan’s wild turkey population from 2,000 in 1960 to 200,000 today.

The comeback of species such as the peregrine falcon, Kirtland’s warbler and lake sturgeon, which were nearly wiped from Michigan’s landscape in the last century.

“On behalf of the council, I want to thank the leadership of Gov. Whitmer and Sens. Bumstead and Bayer and their fellow lawmakers for bringing the importance of conservation and its benefits to the forefront,” Buggia said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.