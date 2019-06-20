GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Kent County jury found Adam Nolin guilty on Thursday, June 20, of shooting and killing his girlfriend Tia Randall. He was also found guilty of shooting at police during his attempted getaway.

The jury believes the murder in Wyoming back in September was premeditated.

Police say after shooting and killing Randall, Nolin led police from Wyoming onto US-131. It ended when he was hit by a GRPD cruiser on the S-curve.

Nolin, 33, faces mandatory life in prison.

Randall's family was there every day of the trial. They believe Nolin got what he deserved, and they say Tia would be happy to know that her killer will be locked away for good.

"I think Tia would be happy, she'd be proud of the people who stood up to defend her, the police, the attorneys, everybody - she'd be happy that people stood up for her," Randall's brother Mark Randall said.

"I'm glad this parts over, now we just have the sentencing to deal with but that's almost obsolete because he's going to be gone forever," Randall's mother Judy Randall said.

