FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Jury selection is starting in the trial of a man charged with terrorism in the stabbing of a Michigan airport police officer.

Amor Ftouhi is accused in the stabbing of Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." Neville survived the June 2017 attack inside the Flint airport.

Amor Ftouhi of Montreal, Quebec who stabbed a police officer at Flint's Bishop Airport on Wednesday, June 22, 2017.

The jury process begins Tuesday in federal court in Flint.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who was living in Montreal . The government says he legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and attacked the officer five days later at the Flint airport, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Ftouhi is charged with three crimes, including an act of terrorism.

