Jury selection underway for Paul Gabriel murder trial

Paul Gabriel is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom’s Cove Condominiums on Muskegon Lake back in 2018.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in 2018 is underway.

The murder trial for 63-year-old Paul Gabriel of Muskegon had been delayed due to COVID-19.

Prosecutors allege he's the one who shot and killed 22-year old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom’s Cove condominiums on Muskegon Lake in Sept. 2018.

The shooting followed what witnesses describe as a physical altercation between the two men.

Both Gabriel and AJ’s fathers had condos at Balcom’s Cove, and were in an ongoing feud.

AJ was at the condo visiting his father when he was shot and killed.

The trial is expected to last most of the week.

The court is selecting the 14 men and women who will hear the case.

The Muskegon County prosecutors office is expected to call around six witnesses to testify.

The defense told the judge their list of witnesses includes a private investigator and the defendant may testify also.

The actual shooting was not recorded by security cameras at Balcom’s Cove, however the events leading up to the shooting and after will be used as part of the prosecution’s case.

