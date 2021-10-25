x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Jury selection underway for Paul Gabriel murder trial

Paul Gabriel is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom’s Cove Condominiums on Muskegon Lake back in 2018.
Credit: WZZM/Jon Mills
Paul Gabriel in court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in 2018 is underway. 

The murder trial for 63-year-old Paul Gabriel of Muskegon had been delayed due to COVID-19. 

Prosecutors allege he's the one who shot and killed 22-year old AJ Federighe inside a covered walkway at Balcom’s Cove condominiums on Muskegon Lake in Sept. 2018. 

22 year old Anthony Federighe. Photo credit Sytsema Funeral

The shooting followed what witnesses describe as a physical altercation between the two men.

Both Gabriel and AJ’s fathers had condos at Balcom’s Cove, and were in an ongoing feud.

AJ was at the condo visiting his father when he was shot and killed. 

The trial is expected to last most of the week.

The court is selecting the 14 men and women who will hear the case.

The Muskegon County prosecutors office is expected to call around six witnesses to testify.

The defense told the judge their list of witnesses includes a private investigator and the defendant may testify also.

The actual shooting was not recorded by security cameras at Balcom’s Cove, however the events leading up to the shooting and after will be used as part of the prosecution’s case.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

WZZM13 at Noon