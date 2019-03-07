ALLEGAN, Mich. - The Justice Department announces today that it has reached a settlement with the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency (AAESA) resolving allegations that AAESA subjected two female teachers to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

The complaint, filed last year, alleged that AAESA discriminated against two female teachers when they were subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace by their supervisor, a former principal at the school where they worked.

The sexual harassment included verbal abuse and unwanted physical touching that escalated into physical assaults, the complaint alleged.

The principal was later convicted of criminal assault of the teachers. The complaint said that AAESA did not take reasonable steps to prevent the principal's unlawful acts.

Both teachers filed charges of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the EEOC found there was a reasonable basis to believe that violations of Title VII occurred.

AAESA has agreed to pay $450,000 in relief to the two teachers. AAESA must review and revise its existing anit-discrimination policies and procedures and implement effective policies to protect its employees from discrimination on the basis of sex, including sexual harassment.

AAESA also must train its employees to ensure that they understand how and when to report potentially discriminatory behavior and to ensure that future complaints of discrimination are handled properly.

