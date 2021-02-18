Justin Amash: Looking Back & Looking Forward

In his first extended one-on-one since leaving office, the former congressman talks about a wide array of issues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Justin Amash first went to Congress ten years ago, we were all in a very different place. Our country was not in the middle of a pandemic. Donald Trump still had a TV show and Amash was still a republican.

In his first extended one-on-one interview since leaving office, the former congressman talks about his decision to not run for re-election or president. Donald Trump, his successor, the conversation with a Capitol Police officer that still haunts him, if he'll ever run for office again and much more.

LaFave: "How are you spending your time?"

Amash: "I'm spending more time with my family."

Speaking from his Grand Rapids-area home, the now 40-year-old, Justin Amash reflects on how things used to be and how they are now in the shadow of Donald Trump and the aftermath of his presidency.

Amash: "What we have today is a party that is totally unhinged."

Amash says the pillars of fiscal conservatism, economic freedom, individual liberty and limited government have given way to theatrics.

Amash: "You've got new members of Congress coming in and it's mostly just political theater. They're just acting for television. I don't think they care much about conservatism or libertarianism or any other 'ism'. It's just about playing a game, acting for the television so they can get on FOX News at night or MSNBC at night or CNN at night. And that's really disheartening."

Amash says the Democrats have also gone further to the extremes.

Amash: "I think the Democratic Party has moved to the left since I came to Congress. I think the Republican Party is in a worse place now. But that's not to say the Democratic Party has been improving over the last several years. I think they have been moving in the wrong direction, too. And this is a problem for our country; that you have two parties that are moving toward the extremes, toward hyper-polarization. And we really need to get back to working together"

And, he says, away from the theatricality. Brought on, Amash says, by the coalescing of power around three offices.

Amash: "The president, the senate majority leaders, the speaker of the house - they basically run the place, they basically decide everything. And that's not the way our system was designed. And I want to make this is clear: members of Congress have not had the ability to freely amend legislation on the House floor since May of 2016. And as long as you have that system, you'll get so much of the dysfunction we have now, the theatrics in congress, an overreaching executive."

The result of which, Amash says, is a broken Congress.

Amash: "At this point, most members of Congress don't have anything to do other than theatrics. They don't actually have work in the way that people think they do. Because they know they don't have to participate in the legislative process, they're not going to amend legislation, why would they bother to read the legislation? Why read if you know you wont participate anyway? They end up mailing it in."

LaFave: "Do you think you'd still be in Congress if Donald Trump hadn't become president?"

Amash: "That's a tough one to answer. I never planned to serve beyond 10 or 12 years...I'd had conversations with people before Donald Trump became president about leaving the republican party."

Which he did, in a 2019 Independence Day op-ed in the Washington Post.

Amash: "And even perhaps not running for Congress because I could see the breakdown of the institution."

He says it was the breakdown of the legislative process that was driving him away.

Amash: "I'm a lawyer at heart. I went to Congress to read legislation and work on legislation. And when that aspect was totally taken away...I was like 'what am I doing here? I have a family and kids. Why am I doing this?'"

He acknowledges however that Trump and 'Trumpism' may have accelerated his decision to leave.

Amash: "Because then you had a total breakdown. People I thought I knew became different people. So it was a tough last several years and I don't know that I would have stayed even if Trump had not become president. And if they don't fix the way the legislative process works, people are going to continue to feel this way. People who actually want to legislate are going to feel this way. and the people who you will attract to congress are the actors and you're going to send away people who actually want to legislate."

Before he left Congress, Amash briefly explored running for the Libertarian nomination for president.

LaFave: "Why did that not move forward? Was that largely due to the pandemic?"

Amash: "That was a large part of it, yeah."

But before that, again, Donald Trump had an impact.

Amash: "Because I wasn't interested in being the guy running for president on the impeachment platform. And I was worried that's how it would be perceived."

Not long after, COVID-19 hit American shores and citizens. Another reason Amash says he decided against running.

Amash: "I also thought that was not a good time to launch a president campaign for multiple reasons. First, I need to care for my district."

Today, Amash is still advocating for the Libertarian Party. Which he says has an opening because of what's become of the GOP and the Democratic Party.

"A lot of times third parties get blamed for being extreme or radical I think you see the two old parties are the extreme radical parties, and it's the third parties coming in more on ideas and trying to change they dynamic, and it's the two old parties that are extreme and radical."

PART 3 airs Friday at 6 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.