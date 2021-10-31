Juvenile hospitalized after being shot in Grand Rapids

The child was shot near the intersection of Diamond Avenue NE and Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a juvenile was shot near the intersection of Diamond Avenue NE and Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department confirms that the child was injured and is at an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

