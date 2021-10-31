x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Juvenile hospitalized after being shot in Grand Rapids

The child was shot near the intersection of Diamond Avenue NE and Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon.
Credit: MasterShot
Caution tape

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a juvenile was shot near the intersection of Diamond Avenue NE and Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department confirms that the child was injured and is at an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Where does 'Let's go Brandon' chant come from