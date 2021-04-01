Kalamazoo airport welcomes the return of American Airlines

American had pulled their schedule for the months of October, November, and December as they navigated the impacts of COVID-19 on their own flight operations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic hits a bright note on Jan. 5, as American Airlines returns to the airport beginning Tuesday.

“We welcome American’s return to Kalamazoo and the access they provide to their extensive network of domestic and international destinations. Throughout the pandemic, American assured the Airport of their commitment to SW Michigan and their return confirms that commitment,” said Airport Director, Craig Williams.

American will operate one flight daily to and from their Chicago O’Hare gateway. The flights are timed to maximize the number of domestic and international connections over Chicago O’Hare.

For booking and fare information contact your local travel professional or American Airlines at www.aa.com.

