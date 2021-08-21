Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire to be honored with US Honor Flag

The flag has been to Afghanistan, Iraq and into space on a shuttle launch in 2011. It will be posted at Deputy Proxmire's funeral.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire will be honored with the U.S. Honor Flag at his funeral Sunday. The flag, owned by nonprofit The Honor Network, has honored EMS workers, police officers, fire fighters and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The flag is an American flag that has traveled worldwide since 9/11. It has been to Afghanistan, Iraq and into space on a shuttle launch in 2011, according to The Honor Network.

On Saturday, the flag arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. It will appear at Deputy Proxmire's funeral. The gloves used to handle the flag will be given to the family following the service.

Deputy Proxmire was killed in the line of duty after being shot during a police chase in Kalamazoo County on Sunday, Aug. 15. He worked for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years.

For more information on The Honor Network, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.