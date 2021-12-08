Kalamazoo man killed after hitting back of semi-truck

The sedan hit the back of the truck and went under the trailer, pinning the driver inside, police said. When officers arrived, the man was already deceased.

SARANAC, Mich. — A man was killed after hitting the back of a semi-truck on westbound I-96 in Ionia County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened east of Nash Highway in Boston Township around 1:47 p.m.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Dean Sprague of Kalamazoo and formerly of Quincy, Illinois. He was the only occupant of the car.

Police say the semi-truck has pulled off to the shoulder to check on some load straps and roof trusses that were being hauled.

The driver of the semi was in the back of the trailer at the time of the accident. The 52-year-old Lansing man dove out of the way to avoid being hit.

Anyone who witnessed or may have video of the crash is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737 and ask for the Detective Bureau.

