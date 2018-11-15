KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Officers were dispatched Wednesday to a home on reports of a child not breathing at the 1200 block of Summit Avenue.

By the time officers arrived on scene Nov. 14, the 7-month-old baby had no pulse and despite life saving efforts the baby could not be revived.

In a press release, a Kalamazoo police sergeant wrote that the department offers their condolences to all family and friends impacted by this tragic loss.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of this child and asks that anyone having information regarding this incident please contact us at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

