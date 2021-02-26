Kalamazoo police seeking help locating missing teen

Smith was last seen walking away from the area on foot and unaccompanied.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking the community for help finding a teenager they believe might be endangered.

16-year-old Graylee Wilburn Smith was last seen in the 1600 block of Lake Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen walking away from the area on foot and unaccompanied.

Smith is described as a white male, approximately 5’09”, average build, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a West Coast Choppers t-shirt, dark colored pants, and a brown coat.

Smith is on the autism spectrum and left without his medication. It is believed that he is unable to properly care for himself and may struggle to find his way back home.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8369, or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

