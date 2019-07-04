KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to multiple calls for service related to crowds, fights, noise and shots fired in multiple areas early this morning.

Multiple calls came in from areas of the Northside neighborhood related to what is commonly referred to as the X-Train, a line of cars participating in illegal activity that cruise the streets early in the morning.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Florence Street and N. Westnedge for a report of a female firing a handgun.

The suspect was located as a 22-year-old female Kalamazoo resident. She was charged with felonious assault and possession of a firearm.

Officers believe the rounds were fired from a moving vehicle.

Around 2:40 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue as officers continued to address the X-Train. Ammunition was observed during the stop which led to the recovery of an unregistered handgun.

The driver of the vehicle -- a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident -- was arrested on felony charges related to the gun.

At 3:20 a.m., police responded to a hit and run accident near the area of E. Frank and N. Burdick Street. There were no vehicles at the intersection when officers arrived, but shortly after one of the vehicles was located at N. Burdick and W. Paterson with front-end damage.

A 39-year-old Kalamazoo male is in custody for operating while intoxicated.

Officers also found 12 shell casings located on the road between Norway and W. Paterson Avenue. No one was located but authorities believe the rounds were fired from a moving vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

