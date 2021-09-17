Kayaker dies, another missing off Pictured Rocks in UP

The kayakers were reported missing Thursday night in the Upper Peninsula.

MUNISING, Michigan — A kayaker has died and another paddler is missing in Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The search includes the use of a helicopter and C-130 aircraft.

No other details were released by the National Park Service.

