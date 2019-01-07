Two kayakers were rescued from the Muskegon River Monday afternoon after their boats flipped.

A mother, her son and her son's friend were all kayaking on the river in Newaygo County when a branch knocked the mother and her son out their boats.

Both of them clung to a branch in the water while the son's friend called 911. The son ended up floating down the river and getting pulled out of the water by a fisherman. The mother was recused by a Newayo County Sheriff's Department boat.

There were no major injuries, but everyone involved said the experience was a good reminder to wear life jackets.

