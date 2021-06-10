x
Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers

The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table.
Credit: AP
Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. 

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5. 

Dan Osborn, president of the union’s local chapter in Omaha, Nebraska, said he believes the union is ready to return to the bargaining table if the company is willing to negotiate on its two-tiered wage system that offers newer employees less pay and fewer benefits.

