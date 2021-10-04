Kellogg's employees in Battle Creek to go on strike

Contract negotiations have been ongoing between the workers' union and the company for weeks.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Employees at the Battle Creek Kellogg's plant will go on strike when their contract expires at midnight Tuesday. Plants in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Nebraska will also be going on strike.

According to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union, which represents the employees, workers are hoping to increase their pay to a living wage and improve their benefits.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing between the union and company for weeks. According to the union, the strike permission vote "overwhelmingly passed".

"Now we stand united, we stand strong and we fight!" the website reads.

Kellogg's spokeperson Kris Bahner released a statement about the negotiations:

"Kellogg is committed to negotiating a fair and competitive contract that reflects the contributions of our employees and helps set our cereal business up for long-term success. Our current proposals not only maintain industry-leading pay and benefits for employees, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement. We remain available to talk with the union at any time and we are prepared for any outcome at contract expiration."

