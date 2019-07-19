KENT CITY, Michigan — Kent City Secondary Schools hosted their fourth annual football tournament on Friday benefiting the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The seven-on-seven football tournament hosted 21 teams playing in the tournament, along with the veterans who attended the event.

Admission to the event was free, however, donations were accepted. And 100 percent of the money received from the concession stand and t-shirt sales will go to the veterans.

13 On Your Side

The money raised helps with the quality of life for the members at the Home for Veterans, including being able to go to Whitecaps and Griffins games.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter