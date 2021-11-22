Kent Co. police seeking help to identify suspect who brandished gun near Forest Hills school

The weapon was not discharged and no one was injured, police say.

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Officers from the Kent County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun near a school in Forest Hills.

Police say the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Monday afternoon on the Meadow Brook Elementary School campus. The suspect drove onto the campus in a dark-colored vehicle at a high rate of speed and brandished what appeared to be a firearm to a small group of school staff and parents. The suspect then sped off.

The weapon was not discharged and no one was injured, police say.

School staff contacted police, who secured the campus and remained until the end of the school day. A "shelter in place" order was issued and classes continued as planned.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

