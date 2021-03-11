Kent Co. Road Commission ready for season's first snowfall

Despite the reports of major staffing shortages in Southeast Michigan, the road commission says it's at full staff and ready for the winter season.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Local road commissions are loading up the trucks with salt as West Michigan prepares for the season's first taste of winter.

The Kent County Road Commission has already starting preparing the plows and graders to be winter-ready.

Despite reports of major staffing shortages in Southeast Michigan, the road commission says its at full staff.

When it comes to salt, the road commission says it had extra salt left over from last season – meaning the pile's fully loaded and ready to go, and will be on the roads when the snow starts to fall.

"We have about half our fleet switched over between summer and winter operations," said Jerry Byrne, Operations Director, Kent County Road Commission.

"We have identified our night crew operations and we'll be switching people over as the weather dictates," he said.

MDOT's Grand Region office is also unlikely to see staffing challenges.

Road commissions are reminding drivers to give yourself extra time, slow down and plows plenty of room to do their work.

