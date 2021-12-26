Kent County Animal Shelter urgently asking for volunteers and fosters

The Kent County Animal Shelter is hoping you might consider opening your heart and home to some animals in need.

It’s no exaggeration to say fostering saves lives.

Right now, the shelter has dozens of animals in its care with only a few in foster homes.

While the shelter provides enrichment opportunities for the animals that include day trips and long walks, it’s not the same as being in a home.

The shelter environment can cause stress and anxiety that lead to abnormal behaviors.

A foster home allows an animal’s true colors to shine.

“Fostering provides us with valuable information about their personality. How they do you know if they prefer being around people if they are a little shyer, if they are really transitioning well to a home with other animals, how they like to ride in the car, how their potty training habits are," said Angela Hollinshead, Division Director of the Kent County Animal Shelter.

"We learned so much about our pets in their foster homes. It really is amazing."

The shelter provides all of the supplies you need to foster.

If you’re interested you can either fill out an application online or in person.

