Kent County approves funding for gunfire detection technology

Goal is to curb violent shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not since the early 90s has Grand Rapids seen so many homicides.

"These are young people who are dead, they are never coming back and I believe technology can now help the police not only solve crimes but prevent crimes in the future," says Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack.

That Shot spotter technology was approved to receive a half million dollars in funding this week by the Kent County Commission. The devices would be installed in areas that have seen frequent shootings.

When a gunshot is fired, sensors will pinpoint where it came from and immediately alert law enforcement. The technology has proven effective in other cities and has led to faster response times.

"It comes up in the patrol car, it also comes up downtown and they are dispatched to the area immediately," says Womack.

The county also approved another half million in funding for non-profits that focus on violence prevention.

"We are at the crossroads here in Grand Rapids, either we stand up and stop the violence or pretty soon there will be parts of the city that are written off where people just don't want to live," says Womack.

