Kent County begins vaccinating kids

Just days after the CDC gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, kids in Kent County are getting the shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department has already started giving kids 11 years and younger the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the CDC gave the OK for medical health professionals to start giving a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to younger kids.

The Kent County Health Department received their first shipments of the vaccine, and started their first rounds of inoculations Thursday afternoon.

Parents can call to make appointments at all three KDHD clinic locations during regular business hours.

The Health Department said the parents in the first round of vaccinations have been relieved and excited to get their children the shot.

While the initial shipments of the vaccine have been limited, the health department expects to see more shipments coming soon.

You're asked to call ahead to make sure the offices have a dose ready for your child.

Beyond appointments during regular hours, the health department will have extended clinic hours at all locations on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Beyond local health departments, parents can utilize pediatricians' offices, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and other health clinics.

Here's our list for West Michigan.

