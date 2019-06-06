GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It began as a simple traffic stop in Grand Rapids on March 17 near California street and National Avenue. But things quickly escalated and video shows GRPD Officer Drew Rau punching a man nearly 30 times in the leg.

"My first reaction of seeing him being hit between 20 and 30 times was like...I can't believe they caught it on tape," says Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack.

That tape sparked an internal investigation and on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Police Department announced that Rau has been suspended without pay. The investigation determined there were several violations of the department's policy.

"I was very happy that finally, they moved the suspension to be suspended without pay and the community was also happy to hear that," says Womack.

Michigan State Police reviewed the incident and turned over their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office, who then determined that no charges will be filed against the officer.

"We have to question when we see an officer hit a person 20 times and there are no charges there, but then they turn around and charge the guy laying on the ground with a felony? The prosecutor's office is our next stop as a community," says Womack.

GRPD Officer Drew Rau will now face a discharge hearing to determine if he actually loses his job. The date for that hearing has not yet been announced.

