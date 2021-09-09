Kent County Health Department, community partners offer mobile vaccine clinics through September

Participating groups include the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, North Kent Connect, Seeds of Promise and Vaccinate West Michigan.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is partnering with other area organizations to provide mobile vaccination clinics through September. Participating groups include the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, North Kent Connect, Seeds of Promise and Vaccinate West Michigan.

The following clinics will be held throughout the month:

Tuesdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at North Kent Connect, 10075 Northland Dr. NE, Rockford

Wednesdays: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 12054 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Giant Supermarket (parking lot), 226 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Appointments are not needed to receive a vaccine. Anyone between 12 and 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. People that are 16 and 17 years old must either be accompanied by a parent or guardian or provide a signed permission note.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered at these clinics. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available upon request for anyone 18 or older.

