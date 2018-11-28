GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The old church rectory at 733 Bridge St. was empty for years, but now, it's home to 26 people who would likely be on the street otherwise.

Twenty-five years ago Community Rebuilders formed to provide resources for those without adequate housing. Two decades later, the Kent County nonprofit's mission remains the same, but their ability to provide and connect people with stability continues to grow. In 2017, the group opened their first shelter on Bridge Street, where residents can sleep, shower and cook all on their own time. Community Rebuilders' executive director, Vera Beech, said they run their shelter more like a hostel.

"It’s a real risk to kind of step up and do something different than the traditional kind of sheltering,” Beech said on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Anyone staying at the shelter, which is also known as the Housing Connection Center, are given a key to come and go as they please. The average person stays about 52 days, but Beech said they allow people to stay for as long as they need.

“Instead of telling people where they should live, what they should do and what they need - we let consumers be in the driver’s seat," Beech said.

Beech calls it this model a 'low barrier shelter', and the ultimate goal is helping people and families get back on their feet and find stable housing. She said every single family who came through the shelter's door in the last year now has stable housing.

The nonprofit's innovate take on sheltering has caught the attention of people across the nation including that of Amazon's CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos chose Community Rebuilders as one of the 24 recipients of a multi-million dollar donation.

Beech is confident that with this amount of money they will be well on their way to ending homelessness by opening more shelters like the Housing Connection Center.

"These dollars are targeted toward families who are literally homeless or living in places unfit for human inhabitance," Beech said.

