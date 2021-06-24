Kent County Police and Fire launch $25M upgrade to dispatch system

The upgrades in radio equipment and technology are funded by the 911 surcharge and the Kent County Dispatch Authority.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County area public safety agencies have launched their $25 million investment to the 911 radio dispatch system.

The upgrades in radio equipment and technology are funded by the 911 surcharge and the Kent County Dispatch Authority.

The improvements went online in Grand Rapids in December and in other Kent County agencies in February and March.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the upgrades have improved the strength, reliability and clarity of communications for all public safety entities across Kent County.

Public safety agencies have also upgraded web-based Incident Status Monitors to provide easy access for anyone wanting to know where public safety resources are being deployed.

“This new system delivers on our promise to Kent County voters when they resoundingly approved the 911 surcharge in November 2016,” said Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. “These investments in the latest dispatch technology will help our dispatchers and law enforcement officers better serve residents throughout our community.”

If you're interested in checking out Kent County's Incident Status Monitors you can find the links below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.