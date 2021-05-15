x
Kent County police searching for missing man

Randal Veldheer, a 57-year-old Byron Center man, is believed to be wearing a dark flannel jacket, dark pants and walking with a cane.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for Randal Veldheer, a 57-year-old man from Byron Center, following a missing persons report filed Saturday evening.

Police say Veldheer's family has not heard from or seen him since 3 p.m. Friday, May 14. When his family attempted to check on him, Veldheer was not at home and his coat, garage door remote and cane were missing.

Veldheer does not have a cell phone or access to a vehicle.

Veldheer is believed to be wearing a dark flannel jacket, dark pants and walking with a cane. He suffers from a serious heart condition and other medical issues, and is reported to be limited in his ability to care for himself. 

A neighbor believes Veldheer was possibly seen around Clyde Park Avenue SW and 76th Street SW around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on Veldheer's whereabouts should contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.

