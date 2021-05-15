Kent County police searching for missing man

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for Randal Veldheer, a 57-year-old man from Byron Center, following a missing persons report filed Saturday evening.
Police say Veldheer's family has not heard from or seen him since 3 p.m. Friday, May 14. When his family attempted to check on him, Veldheer was not at home and his coat, garage door remote and cane were missing.
Veldheer does not have a cell phone or access to a vehicle.
Veldheer is believed to be wearing a dark flannel jacket, dark pants and walking with a cane. He suffers from a serious heart condition and other medical issues, and is reported to be limited in his ability to care for himself.
A neighbor believes Veldheer was possibly seen around Clyde Park Avenue SW and 76th Street SW around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information on Veldheer's whereabouts should contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.