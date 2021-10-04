Kent County Road Commission's 2021 Fall Color Tour piques interest as 'peak' approaches

The Kent County Road Commission has unveiled the first two routes of its annual Fall Color Tour, which includes a celebration of the area's bridges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) has unveiled the first two routes of its 2021 Fall Color Tour, in anticipation of the region's peak colors.

The annual color tour guides travelers along picturesque routes throughout Kent County that showcase the vibrant colors of the season and natural beauty of the area.

"The routes can be driven individually for shorter trips or connected for longer outings," said Maura Lamoreaux, KCRC spokesperson. "It's sort of our way of saying 'thank you' after the construction season.

"We know that people don't love the orange barrels, but they equate to some really beautiful roads."

On Monday, KCRC released both the Eastern and Western Kent County Color Tour maps.

"New to this year's tour is a celebration of the area's bridges, specifically honoring the 150-year anniversary of the Fallasburg Covered Bridge," added Lamoreaux. "The other historic bridges on the tour will be the Ada Covered Bridge and Whites Bridge."

Lamoreaux said the Western Kent County Tour will focus on areas where there's farms, apple orchards and trails.

"Motorists will be guided along 35 miles of road, showcasing fall harvest," Lamoreaux said.

KCRC will unveil its remaining three Fall Color Tour routes on either Thursday or Friday of this week, said Lamoreaux.

To learn more about the color tours, click here and you'll be redirected to the KCRC website.

