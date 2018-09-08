KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Kent County Sheriff Larry Stelma is retiring from law enforcement after more than 40 years.

Stelma wrote a letter to the Kent County Commissioners on Thursday announcing that he planned to retire on Nov. 1, 2018. Stelma has been sheriff for 17 years. The West Michigan native lives with his wife and two daughters north of Cedar Springs.

"I can no longer devote adequate time to both the Sheriff's Office and my family; and the next generation of leadership is ready and willing to move the organization forward," Stelma wrote.

Stelma wrote that the decision has weighed heavy on his heart.

"After a lengthy season of prayer and consultation with family and advisors, I believe the time is now and that it is in the best interest of my family, the organization and the community to step aside from the Office of the Sheriff."

Stelma also wrote that he has been balancing serious family medical issues for the last decade.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

