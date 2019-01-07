GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies will be sporting pink patches in October as a way to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The Pink Patch Program was rolled out at the end of June, and the sheriff's office is selling the patches for $10 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, a local organization that provides emotional healthcare to anyone affected by cancer.

Additionally Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said proceeds will also go to an officer's benevolent fund to help out officers and their families during a crisis situation.

"Because we have things that happen to our family. And we want to make sure we're here to support them in a way that's effective," she said.

Deputies will have the option to swap out their traditional patch for a pink one during the month of October—National Breast Cancer Awareness. The pink patch project is supported by law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

Patches can be purchased at the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 701 Ball Ave. NW or their two substations: the North Sector Office at 790 17 Mile Rd. NW and the South Sector Office at 8557 Kalamazoo Ave. SE.

