Kent County Sheriff's Office requesting the public's assistance with identifying drivers

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with the drivers of a Silver Ford Fusion and a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox that were on Alpine Avenue NW, near 6 Mile Road NW on September 14, at approximately 7:10 p.m.

These vehicles were struck by a black Mercedes SUV at this intersection, which was fleeing from police. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Jermaine Bolton and he is currently lodged at the Muskegon County Jail related to this incident.

If you were the driver of either vehicle, or if you have any information about these vehicles, please contact Detective Dustin Cook at (616) 632-6136.

