A Kent County teen is missing, and law enforcement is asking for help finding her. Ava Jae Mallindine walked away from the area near 5 Mile Road and Murray lake Avenue in Grattan Township Sunday night around 7:50 p.m. The 13-year-old suffers from depression and made threats to harm herself.

Mallindine is 5'5" tall, about 180 pounds, has shoulder length blonde hair, and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing shorts, a navy blue sweatshirt, and white Ked tennis shoes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts or if you locate her, please call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.

