KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Fifty percent of Kent County's third graders were not proficient in English language arts in 2016, the Bookmobile is the county's latest measure to help close that gap.

A $208,000 grant from the Steelcase Foundation allowed for the county to launch the Kent District Library Bookmobile, which will work to provide services to underserved areas of the county. The 22,000 pound operation includes a collection of books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines and videogames.

The Bookmobile is equipped with Wi-Fi, modular shelves and a large exterior video screen bought with funds from a grant provided by the Frey Foundation. The Bookmobile will be making stops at seven schools every other week with additional stops at senior centers, rural center and summer daycare programs throughout Kent County.

“This project is a game changer for KDL” said Sara Proano, community engagement manager for KDL.

“Now we have the capacity of bringing the library to patrons, wherever they are. We understand that the services we offer not only foster learning and bring entertainment, but they help communities connect with available resources and that impacts their quality of life at many levels.”

The Bookmobile will typically run Mondays through Thursdays, and Saturdays. Fridays are reserved for special events.

For more information or to request a visit from the Bookmobile, visit the library's website.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

