Kentwood freight company gives back in unexpected ways

After a successful toy drive for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, the employees for Fifth Wheel Freight learned of the tornado that leveled a town in Kentucky.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A freight company out of Kentwood is giving back this holiday season, both in planned and unexpected ways.

Fifth Wheel Freight recently began a partnership with the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation. They collected enough toy donations to make sure every child undergoing in-patient treatment will receive a gift this holiday season.

Then, their team members learned about the tornado that leveled the town of Mayfield, Kentucky earlier this month. The company teamed up with a school in Lansing, to collect school supplies for students in Mayfield.

Both of these efforts started at the ground level.

"I really want these initiatives to really reflect the team that is here at Fifth Wheel Freight. It's not just coming from leadership position saying we need to give back and it comes from every team member that's in here," said one employee, Ryan Hornack.

Fifth Wheel Freight also covered the cost of shipping the school supplies to Mayfield.

