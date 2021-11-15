Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts announces retirement after 34 years

“For 34 years, I have had the tremendous honor and privilege of serving this community,” Roberts said. He has worked for the Kentwood Police Department since 1987.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After 34 years, Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts announced Monday that he will be retiring in December.

Roberts joined the police department as a police paramedic in 1987 and took on multiple roles over his three decades with the agency, including spending 24 years in supervisory and management positions. He also served as a detective, field training officer, road patrol supervisor and more.

“For 34 years, I have had the tremendous honor and privilege of serving this community,” Roberts said. “I am grateful to have helped guide and develop the dedicated team of the Kentwood Police Department and work with great people throughout the city."

Serving as the police chief, Roberts has led a team of nearly 95 people. He also launched the body camera program at the Kentwood Police Department and implemented the Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety program. This program has led to a reduction in crime, crashes and traffic violations, according to police.

The department says Roberts was the first person to move from patrol officer to police chief in the Kentwood Police Department.

“Chief Roberts has been a vital team player for our Police Department and our entire community for more than three decades,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “He has played an integral role in fulfilling the department’s mission to protect our residents and implementing new technology to better serve our community. While we are sad to see him go, we wish him the best as he moves into retirement and thank him for his dedicated service throughout the years.”

Kepley has recommended Deputy Chief Bryan Litwin to the City Commission to fill the police chief role. This will be considered at the commission meeting on Dec. 7.

“I have the utmost confidence in the next generation of leadership within the department,” Roberts said. “We have always made internal leadership development a priority. I have no doubt the department is well-prepared to continue to serve the community with excellence and bring the organization to new heights.”

Roberts' last day will be Dec. 10.

