x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Kentwood Police Department invites high school students to youth academy

The four-day program in July will offer hands-on experience in police training and operations.
Credit: Angela Cunningham / 13 OYS

The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its youth academy, set to take place July 26-29.

The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2021-22 school year. It is geared toward young people who are interested in a career in law enforcement and who want to experience what it’s like to be a police officer. Participants do not need to live or attend school in Kentwood.

The free program will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Kentwood Police Department, 4742 Walma Ave. SE, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. It will provide students with hands-on experience in police training and operations. Participants will receive instruction in various aspects of policing and participate in training scenarios, including:

  • Traffic stops
  • Drunken driving enforcement
  • Building searches
  • Subject control
  • Handcuffing
  • Special Response Team

Eligible participants must possess good moral character and pass a background check. They will be interviewed before being accepted into the program and be required to attend a pre-academy informational meeting with a parent or guardian. Each participant will be provided a uniform and daily lunch.

To participate, students must contact Sgt. Tim Wierenga for an initial screening and application at wierenga@kentwood.us or 616.656.6561. 

Applications are due by May 14 in-person at the Police Department or by mail to Sgt. Tim Wierenga at 4742 Walma Ave. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.