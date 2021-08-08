Kentwood police searching for missing, endangered man

Tommie Jefferson was last seen at a Detroit casino in a red, white and blue Chicago Bulls shirt, gray sweat shorts, black flip flops and a white dress hat.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man who suffers from dementia.

Tommie Jefferson, 76, was last seen at a Detroit casino on Friday, Aug. 6. Tommie is a Kentwood resident who suffers from dementia. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, around 140 pounds with a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Tommie was last seen in a red, white and blue Chicago Bulls shirt, gray sweat shorts, black flip flops and a white dress hat.

Anyone with information on Tommie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department.

