Kentwood woman killed after being hit by car in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Wyoming on Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to an accident on South Division Avenue and 60th Street in Byron Township. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who already succumbed to her injuries.

The woman was 46 years old from Kentwood. She was attempting to cross Division when she was hit.

The vehicle's driver was uninjured.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

