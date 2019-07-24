GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you drive down Maude Road this summer, there's a good chance you'll see Keagan Rosses riding his brand new bike around the neighborhood. But while most 12-year-olds use their bikes as just a mode of transportation, for Keegan, it's a badge of honor.

Back in May, Keagan set out on an everyday bike ride with his buddy Simon, but this time was different. Simon took a nasty spill on his bike and hit his head. Keagan saw his friend lying on the ground disoriented and confused and knew he had to find help.

Keagan sprung into action, hopping off the bike he was borrowing from Simon and running down the streets to look for help. He quickly found two Grand Rapids police officers and led them back to Simon, who sustained minor injuries.

"I kept on stammering and I was really scared and I had nothing to do," Keagan said.

The officers helped Simon and contacted his father. Keagan told the officers he had to run on foot to find help because his borrowed bike had a broken chain.

The officers were touched by Keagan's maturity and dedication to his friend and decided to reach out to businesses to get him a new bike. Meijer quickly responded with a donation, and the officers proudly presented it to Keagan outside of his home.

"It was exemplary. It's a demonstration of doing the right thing, not what's easy," GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said, describing Keagan's actions.

The first thing Keagan did was ride the new bike to Simon's house and the two went for a ride.

"He thought it was cool...He said thank you for helping me," Keagan said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter