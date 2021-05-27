Kitten season overwhelms local animal shelters

Local animal shelters need fosters and supplies due to an influx of kittens.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Local animal shelters and rescues need your help. That’s because it’s kitten season, when more kittens are born than any other time of year.

You’re probably wondering what could be so wrong with something called “kitten season.”

The problem is cats as young as four months old can go into heat and have unwanted litters leading to homeless pet overpopulation and an increase in animal abandonment.

Andrea Brink, an experienced foster mom, provides around the clock care.

“Usually the first spring kittens are the youngest ones. They’re usually a few days old, a week old, and do need to be bottle-fed about every 3 to 4 hours until they start eating on their own," Brink said.

It’s not uncommon to find kittens in a plastic bag or cardboard dumped on the side of the road.

“Sometimes we get owner surrenders where it’s an oops litter. I would say the majority are strays so they’re found outside," Chelsea Klomp, with Harbor Humane Society, said.

Staff at the shelter say that’s why it’s so important to spay or neuter your pet. Fixing them will reduce the homeless pet population, certain types of cancers, and other unwanted behaviors.

“All cats should be fixed, spayed, or neutered, whether they’re inside cats or outside cats or a combination of both," Klomp said.

If you do happen to come across a box or bag in the middle of nowhere, maybe take a look inside.



“If you do find kittens by your home I would say check for a mom first. We do find abandoned kittens and just please bring them to Harbor. They will always take them," Brink said.

These cute kitties are getting a second chance at a new life and a forever home.

Harbor Humane Society has more than 150 cats and kittens in foster care right now and they could always use more help.

If you would like to become a foster or donate supplies, click here.

