Kroger to require customers to wear masks beginning July 22

The grocery chain says that they are committed to reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger announced that all customers will be required to wear a mask starting on July 22.

The grocery chain says that they are committed to reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

The mask requirement will include all stores across the U.S.

A Kroger spokesperson said the company is aware that some people may not be able to wear a mask due to medical reasons.

Small children are exempt from the mask mandate in Kroger.

Kroger has asked that if people cannot wear a mask or some other face covering, that they use the store's pickup or delivery options.

On Wednesday, Walmart announced all customers would be required to wear face covering at all stores and Sam's Club locations beginning July 20.