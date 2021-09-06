Labor Day walk returns to the Mighty Mac; 21,000 join

Officials say attendance was down compared to past years but there still were “thousands of very happy faces” on the bridge.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — About 21,000 people participated Monday in the Labor Day walk on the Mackinac Bridge, an annual event that was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

"Returning for the walk this year after the only cancellation since 1958, we weren't sure what to expect," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "Although total participation is less than we've had in recent years, there were still thousands of very happy faces on the bridge today, all glad to revive this tradition."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led the pack.

“I am honored to be a part of this quintessential Michigan tradition as we celebrate Labor Day together on the Mighty Mac,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today we recognize the contributions of working people who fought tirelessly for their rights. Unions helped build Michigan’s middle class, and as governor, I will continue to fight with working people, for working people, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.”

People participating in the walk had many options: They could walk the entire bridge, walk to the middle and return to St. Ignace or Mackinac City or make a 10-mile round trip.

