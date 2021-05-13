Labor Secretary says 'everything is on table' for infrastructure bill

Secretary Walsh is pushing the president's $2Trillion plan.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Biden Administration is trying to sell the public on its infrastructure plan.

It's more than two-trillion dollars, which would pay for traditional things like roads and bridges. But, also electric vehicle rebates, public transit, even aspects of child and elder care.

Republicans are balking at the price tag. And even Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia would like to see it pared down. Today I asked Labor Secretary Marty Walsh if that was a possibility.

"I think everything is on the table. There's conversations about what the bill will look like in his final version. This conversation's about paying for the bill. I think he'd love to see it passed as is. But certainly I know that there's opportunities for us to have conversations in some areas. The Republicans did put up a plan - a construction, infrastructure plan that was lower than what President Biden has in this plan. Here in DC two years ago I was advocating for a roads and bridges plan that was approaching two trillion, and everyone seemed to be excited about that plan. There's always room for conversation."

President Biden met with Congressional Democrats and Republicans Wednesday about the infrastructure bill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the meeting 'productive,' and said he sees an opportunity to work with the president on the bill.

Full interview with Sec. Walsh below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.