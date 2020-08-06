Lake Express begins service after May business wiped out by COVID-19

The ship usually begins each season in late April or early May. But that couldn't happen this year amid stay home orders in both Wisconsin and Michigan.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Tourism annually contributes between $250M and $300M to Muskegon County's economy, and the Lake Express is a big contributor.

"The Lake Express annually brings about 100,000 visitors over," said Bob Lukens, with the Muskegon Convention and Visitors Bureau.

According to Lukens the high-speed passenger and auto ferry that connects the cities of Milwaukee and Muskegon is especially important in the early summer tourism season.

"They're an early reminder of summertime you could say," Lukens said. "It's a big benefit to our community."

The ship usually begins each season in late April or early May. But that couldn't happen this year amid stay home orders in both Wisconsin and Michigan.

"We didn't know when that start date would be," said Lake Express Michigan Marketing Manager Amy Braschler. "But we were getting everything in the background ready to roll."

Stay home orders have been lifted, starting two-weeks ago with Wisconsin lifting restrictions, and Michigan on June 8.

"We're running," said Braschler, "It feels good to be back on the water."

The Lake Express is currently making two daily round-trips between Milwaukee and Muskegon. A third daily round-trip will be added to the ship's schedule beginning July 2.

Passengers will be asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arriving at the dock and participate in temperature screenings prior to entering the Lake Express facilities, including the vessel.

The ship's full COVID-19 response is posted on its website.

