LUDINGTON, Mich. — Search and rescue crews were out on Lake Michigan again looking for Daniel McCarthy, 18, of Baldwin.

McCarthy was tubing with seven other people on Monday afternoon on the Big Sable River near Ludington State Park when they were swept into Lake Michigan. Seven of the people were accounted for, and McCarthy was reported missing.

Police talked to a woman who was with McCarthy in the water and she said he had last been seen in Lake Michigan, struggling to stay afloat about 150 yards off shore.

Crews from local law enforcement and the United States Coast Guard searched for the 18-year-old Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Tuesday, the search continued.

"I know they have a couple of spots out there that they are interested in going back and exploring a little further," said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

The sheriff said they hope to use an underwater recovery vehicle with a live video feed to aid the search.

"Right now the bottom of the lake is way too tumultuous to send divers down, so we want visuals before we put anybody at risk to go out there."

