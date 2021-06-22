Lakeshore Art Festival asking residents to contribute to large Mosaic Project

After a year off, the Lakeshore Art Festival returns to downtown Muskegon on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each year, the Lakeshore Art Festival engages the community in a public art project. This year’s LAF community art initiative is a Community Mosaic Project. The LAF is asking community members to create a beautiful display of public art.

The LAF Community Mosaic Project is a collaboration of community spirit in partnership with the Muskegon Museum of Art, City Center Art Gallery, Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center, Art Cats Gallery, City of Muskegon Farmers Market, Read Muskegon, Muskegon Area Intermedia School District with support from PADNOS, Blended Furniture Market, Consumers Energy and 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

PADNOS has provided over 1,500 “mini-canvases” which consists of 4x4 pieces of reclaimed wood. The Lakeshore Art Festival invites the community to get their hands on one of the free 4x4 wood tile pieces at one of the participating locations below and get creative. Paint on it, color on it, use markers, embellish it, do whatever you would like to do as long as it does not change the size of the 4x4 square, and it is a family-friendly visual that is sturdy for outside display.

The community is then asked to return their 4x4 wood tile masterpiece to the Lakeshore Art Festival in Downtown Muskegon at the roundabout, located at the intersection of 3rd Street and Western Avenue. A series of larger boards will be on display, and your 4x4 wood tile will be added to the board to create a large community mosaic.

The 4x4 pieces of wood will be available at the following locations until Thursday, June 24, or while supplies last:

Art Cats Gallery

Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center

Blended Furniture

City Center Art Gallery

City of Muskegon Farmers Market

Muskegon Museum of Art

Read Muskegon

