Effort begins to reopen Lakeshore Fitness Center with temporary operator

MCC's Board of Trustees are looking for a temporary operator to reopen the Lakeshore Fitness Center for six-months, from September to February.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College purchased the former YMCA building on Muskegon Lake in 2015 with hopes it could make the facility self-sufficient.

But since 2015 the facility has cost the college around $2.5 million in operational losses.

"As the Y it wasn't financially viable, we wanted to see what we could do to help out," Muskegon Community College President Dale Nesbary said Tuesday.

The Lakeshore Fitness Center closed because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, then in May MCC Trustees voted to shut down operations altogether.

"We have to make sure that our college is financially viable," Nesbary said.

MCC Trustees are now searching for a way to reopen the facility, possibly temporarily first from September to February.

The college released a request for proposals (RFP) Wednesday seeking bids from interim operators. If successful it might be college's first step towards selling the fitness center and property.

"We are also issuing another RFP later for a purchase and operating agreement," Nesbary said. "We fully expect that there will be potential bidders or proposers who will be interested in taking it over."

The Lakeshore Fitness Center at 900 W Western Ave. on Muskegon Lake had around 2,600 full time and 1,200 part time members when it closed.

Amenities include the fitness center, lap pool, hot tub, exercise studios, basketball courts, indoor track, and child care facilities.

"It's I think an anchor, not only to downtown but to the community as a whole," said longtime Y and Lakeshore Fitness Center member Gary Neal.

"It's absolutely critical to the health of the community," added Roger Rapoport, who like Neal was a member for decades.

Together Neal and Rapoport are covering the cost of hiring a research firm to survey, study, and gather community input on the facility. When completed Neal and Rapoport will turn the findings of the study over to MCC Trustees. both men believe the information will be valuable to MCC Trustees before they consider offers to sell the property.

"Our goal is to get the community behind it and to get this facility back open as quickly as we can," Neal said. "It's critically important that we keep this open."

The short-term lease period for a temporary operator would be from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

Parties interested in operating the facility can tour the building and grounds July 9th.

One idea that might make the lakefront property more attractive to a future owner, operator, or developer is the possibility a portion of the parking lot could be developed.

"Building a mixed-use facility above the parking lot could create meeting space, community space, office space, possibly some residential," Rapoport said.

But according Nesbary the college's vision for the future of the existing building is clear, that it continue on as a fitness center.

