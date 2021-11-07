Lansing man struck by vehicle, killed in Ionia Co.

Police say the man was walking northbound in the middle of the road when a northbound Chevrolet SUV struck him. He later died from his injuries.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Ionia County.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. on S State Road in Sebewa Township. A 49-year-old Lansing man was walking northbound in the middle of the road when a northbound Chevrolet SUV struck him, according to police. The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The SUV was located north of the scene. Police have identified the driver as a 44-year-old Charlotte man.

The incident remains under investigation.

